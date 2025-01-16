Container hits multiple vehicles in Chakan as driver tries to flee after accident; 2 injured

A container driver allegedly in inebriated condition collided with multiple vehicles along the Chakan-Shikrapur Road which left a woman and her daughter seriously injured. The accident took place around 12.30 pm in Chakan on Thursday, said officials. We had set up an interception point in Shikrapur and the container was stopped, the locals thrashed the driver due to which he sustained injuries, said police. (VIDEO GRAB)

The police had to chase the container for over 20 km from the accident spot. During his attempt to escape, the driver rammed into a tempo, a car, and two-wheelers. A police van was also damaged amid the chaos, an official said.

A traffic warden sustained minor injury during the accident, police officials said.

The accused has been identified as Aquib Khan, 24, and a case under rash and negligent driving has been lodged against Khan at Chakan police station.

Mohan Wagh, incharge of Chakan police station, said that the container was moving in the direction of Shikrapur when the driver mowed down two women at Talegaon Chowk before speeding ahead wherein it collided with at least twelve small and big vehicles.

“The driver had consumed alcohol and the same has been determined by a medical test. The driver initially was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after being beaten up by commuters and residents. The container bearing number HR 55 AV 2283 has been seized and the driver has been booked under the relevant sections of BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. Khan will be arrested soon,” he said.

Shivaji Pawar, DCP Pimpri Chinchwad division, said “After the accident, the driver sped away. We had set up an interception point in Shikrapur and the container was stopped, the locals thrashed the driver due to which he sustained injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital while the two injured persons are being treated at a hospital, he said.