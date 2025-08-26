Content creator Atharv Sudame apologises after backlash over Ganesh idol video

Social media content creator Atharv Sudame issued a public apology on Monday after a video he made around Ganeshotsav sparked criticism, insisting that his intention was never to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The reel that triggered the controversy showed Sudame in the role of a devotee preparing to buy an idol for Ganeshotsav. In the storyline, the idol-maker belongs to a Muslim family, prompting doubts about whether the devotee would complete the purchase. Responding to this, Sudame’s character recited a line inspired by his father’s words: “We should be like sugar, which sweetens both kheer and sheer khurma. We should be like a brick, which helps build both temples and mosques.” On Monday, Sudame posted an apology video, clarifying his position. (HT FILE)

Though meant to underline harmony, the video drew sharp reactions, with detractors calling it provocative and misleading. Following the backlash, Sudame deleted the reel from his social media accounts.

On Monday, Sudame posted an apology video, clarifying his position. “Yesterday, I uploaded a video on my social media platforms, which I have now deleted. Many people were upset and did not like it. I want to make it clear that my intention was never to hurt anyone or their beliefs. So far, I have made many videos based on Hindu festivals, Marathi culture, and our language,” he said.

He went on to defend his record as a creator who consistently highlights traditions. “I don’t think any other influencer has made as many videos as I have on our festivals and culture. I truly had no intention of offending anyone. But if people still feel hurt, I apologise,” Sudame added.

The backlash intensified after a Facebook page named Jaysing Mohan targeted him, accusing Sudame of “spreading filth” through the reel and warning that he would face lifelong consequences for such acts. The page further described him as an overrated artist who misrepresents Pune in his content.

After the controversy Sudame received backing from political leaders. “Atharva Sudame is a talented creator. There is nothing objectionable in the reel he made of Ganpati Bappa; on the contrary, if it conveys a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is fitting for Hindu religion and culture. However, due to trolling by Manuwadi tendencies that oppose social harmony, he was forced to delete this reel. What is wrong with this reel? The Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers should clarify this, or else the trolls should be reined in,” said Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) leader.