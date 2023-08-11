Convert all the diesel-run PMPML buses to CNG: Patil

PUNE: After the meeting, Patil stated that the projects planned with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) must be completed by 2025, and PMC must ensure that the deadline is met. (HT PHOTO)

While reviewing various projects at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building on Friday, Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil noted that all diesel-powered public transport buses should be converted to CNG.

During the meeting with PMC and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials, Patil also reviewed the 24x7 water scheme, the river rejuvenation project, and various other development projects in the city.

Sachindra Pratap Singh, chairman, and Managing Director (MD) of PMPML, briefed the guardian minister during the meeting.

“According to PMPML information, there are 123 buses that run on diesel. I have directed the PMPML management to convert all of these buses to CNG within the next two months. Even the PMPML needs to reduce the number of buses that break down on various routes,” Patil said.

After reviewing the water project with the guardian minister, Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department, stated, “PMC had proposed 82 water tanks under 24x7 water scheme, of which 44 are completed. A total of 1,200 km of water pipeline work was planned, with 836 km completed. We have also installed 1.27 lakh water metres in line with the 24x7 water scheme.”

After the meeting, Patil stated that the projects planned with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) must be completed by 2025, and PMC must ensure that the deadline is met.

