Cop, 3 others arrested for peddling drugs, MD worth ₹20 cr seized

In a joint operation by Pune rural police and Shirur police against the illegal drugs market, a policeman and three others were arrested from Ahilyanagar for allegedly running an illegal narcotics ring. Police seized 10 kg of mephedrone (MD) from the accused, who have been identified as Shyam Sundar Gujar (39), a police havaldar with Ahilyanagar crime branch and a resident of Nepti; Shadab Sheikh (41), a garage owner; Mauli Shinde, a resident of Parner; and one other accused. After their arrests, police recovered a total of 20 kg of MD drugs, the market value of which is ₹20 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said Gujar is the prime accused in this case as he supplied MD drugs to peddlers to sell in Pune district. He fell into the police dragnet after the arrest of Shadab in a joint operation by Pune rural and Shirur police. During his interrogation, Shadab spilled the beans and named Gujar as one of the main persons in the nexus.

The police teams soon picked up Gujar and brought him to Shirur Police Station for questioning. Sources, however, said that Gujar is not cooperating with the police. After their arrests, police recovered a total of 20 kg of MD drugs, the market value of which is ₹20 crore.

Prashnat Dhole, sub divisional police officer, Shirur, said, “Prima facie it seems that Gujar, who is associated with Ahilyanagar police, is the prime accused in this case. He used to supply drug consignments to other peddlers. His interrogation is going on to get further information about forward and backward linkages.”

A case has been registered at Shirur Police Station against the accused under sections 8C, 21C of the NDPS Act.