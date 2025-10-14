Cop assaulted by group of men in Kondhwa, 2 held

Close on the heels of a crime branch constable getting beaten up by four men on Law College Road last week, news comes of another constable being roughed up by a group of men in Kondhwa on Sunday night. A 33-year-old traffic constable was assaulted by a group of men in Kondhwa while on his way back home after duty. Based on the complaint, Kondhwa police have registered a case against the accused under sections of 117(2), 352,3(5), 115(2), 117(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pravin Ramesh Dimbale, posted at Bharti Vidyapeeth police traffic division, was assaulted at around 9:30pm on the Undri-Pisoli road, when he was attending to nature’s call after parking his motorcycle on the roadside. Kondhwa police said a group of men gathered at the spot and started verbally abusing Dimbale for the act, which quickly escalated into physical violence, with the men assaulting the constable with punches, kicks, and a stone, leaving him with injuries on his head, ear and nose. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Police suspect that since the victim was wearing a jacket over his uniform, the accused could not recognise him as a policeman. Vinay Patankar, senior police inspector at Kondhwa Police Station, said, “On Monday evening, our teams arrested two of the accused - Ganesh Yepare (32) and Tejas Yepare (29). Search for the others is going on.”

According to the complainant, he had stopped his two-wheeler near Kenzo Furniture on Undri-Pisoli Road, Kondhwa, to attend to call of nature by the roadside. The driver of an MG car stopped and allegedly started abusing him over the matter.Soon , a moped rider and four other men in a different car arrived at the spot and joined the verbal attack. Later, three of them reportedly assaulted the complainant with kicks and punches while the MG car driver allegedly hit the complainant on the head with a stone, resulting in a severe head injury.

Based on the complaint, Kondhwa police have registered a case against the accused under sections of 117(2), 352,3(5), 115(2), 117(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Another constable assaulted

Last week, crime branch constable Amol Katkar was attacked by four men on Law College Road after a dispute over overtaking by a motorcycle escalated into a heated argument. Two of the men allegedly assaulted Katkar with a wooden stick while the other two stood guard. The constable sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police have arrested the suspects and are investigating the case.