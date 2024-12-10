Cop injured after being hit by a speeding car 

A police havaldar was injured after being rammed by a speeding car while on traffic duty in Shikrapur, Pune district. The incident occurred on Monday at Pabal Chowk in Shikrapur. The accused has been identified as Kiran Bawale, 27, from Khed in Pune district. Police officials said that police havaldar Dyandev Sonawane 52, a resident of Swami Samarth Nagar Lohegaon in Pune was on traffic duty at Pabal Chowk in Shikrapur. The incident occurred on Monday at Pabal Chowk in Shikrapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At that time the accused was driving an SUV from the wrong side and had black film on the window of the SUV. When notified about all these things, Sonawane intercepted the car. Instead of abiding by Sonawane’s instructions, the accused drove the car at high speed towards Sonawane. Somehow Sonawane saved himself but sustained injuries to his leg. Considering the gravity of the situation, other police personnel intercepted the car and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pune city police arrested a man who injured a woman police amaldar near Pune RTO on Monday. The accused has been identified as Aarnav Pavankumar Singhal, 24 from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh state.

Police told Singhal was arrested from the Janwadi when he was trying to flee to his native place to evade police arrest. According to the police, the accused had a party at Koregaon Park along with his friends on Sunday later while returning he rammed the lady police while naka bandi.