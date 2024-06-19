Cops suspect finger found in ice cream belongs to unit worker

Preliminary police report reveals that the human finger body part found in the Yummo Ice Cream delivered to a Mumbai-based doctor belongs to a worker of Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd at Indapur unit. Fortune Dairy Industries is a third-party manufacturing unit of Walko QSR Company Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Yummo Ice Cream, said officials. As per officials, Yummo Ice Cream gets its products manufactured at third-party manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Gujarat, Hadapsar and Indapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The probe found that the suspected worker had severed his finger in an accident recently and the body part must have accidently fallen into the ice cream preparation container.

The Malad police had filed an offence under Sections 272, 273 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yummo Ice Cream company officials after Mumbai-based doctor Brendon Ferrao, 26, filed the complaint on June 13 of allegedly finding human finger in Yummo Ice Cream ordered via a quick commerce platform.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone XI, said, “The 26-year-old staffer, working at the unit for past three months, had lost his finger in an accident at the unit. His blood samples have been sent to forensic science laboratory for DNA and the report is awaited.”

As per officials, Yummo Ice Cream gets its products manufactured at third-party manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Gujarat, Hadapsar and Indapur.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said, “We have issued an improvement notice to the Hadapsar unit for violations of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules 2011. The unit will be reinspected for compliance, and licence will be suspended or cancelled if it falls short of norms.”