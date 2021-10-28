Home / Cities / Pune News / Corporator booked in Pune in cheating case
Besides BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare, the other accused booked have been identified as Suresh Telang, Vinod Mane Patil and a person identified only as Guddu
The Wanowrie police, on Wednesday, booked BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare and three others for cheating a contractor of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh, between August 2020 and October 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Wanowrie police, on Wednesday, booked BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare and three others for cheating a contractor of 3 lakh, between August 2020 and October 2021.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Wanowrie police, on Wednesday, booked BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare and three others for cheating a contractor of 3 lakh, between August 2020 and October 2021.

Besides Ghogare, the other accused have been identified as Suresh Telang, Vinod Mane Patil and a person identified only as Guddu.

The complaint has been lodged by Nikhil Ratnakat Divse.

Divse in his complaint said that he, along with his friend Vikrant Kamble, ran a firm on a partnership basis and was introduced to Ghogare who represents Ward No 25 in the PMC.

Ghogare promised him a contract and demanded 3 lakh, which he alledly paid.

Later, he did not get the work promised and asked for a refund.

The corporator and three others abused him, the FIR stated.

Thursday, October 28, 2021
