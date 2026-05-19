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    Oppn corporators protest NEET mess in PMC meet

    Opposition parties protested in Pune against Modern College after a professor's arrest in the NEET exam leak case, blaming BJP for harming students' futures.

    Published on: May 19, 2026 4:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Pune: Opposition parties staged a protest in the city on Monday against Modern College following the arrest of one of its professors for alleged involvement in the NEET exam paper leak case. The parties blamed the ruling BJP for jeopardising young students’ careers.

    Oppn corporators protest NEET mess in PMC meet
    Oppn corporators protest NEET mess in PMC meet

    The college authorities have already suspended the arrested professor. Congress corporators initiated the protest at the Pune Municipal Corporaiton’s general body meeting. They demanded action against the College. NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators supported the demand.

    Congress leaders Chandu Kadam and Arvind Shinde unequivocally blamed the BJP for the NEET mess pushing students into uncertainty.

    Responding to the protest, BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said, “The issue relates to the central government and the CBI is taking necessary action in the case. There is no point in raising this issue in the civic body’s general body meeting because the body had no role in it.”

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/Oppn Corporators Protest NEET Mess In PMC Meet
    Home/Cities/Pune News/Oppn Corporators Protest NEET Mess In PMC Meet
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