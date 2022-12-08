Counselling session for those violating norms on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Under a ‘noble initiative’ those speeding on Pune-Mumbai Expressway will have to undergo a 30-minute counselling session and watch an informative video documentary, take a Q& A and cool their nerves with a cold drink, instead of paying hefty fines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For this purpose, two counselling centres have been started at both the toll nakas on the expressway, one each at Khalapur and Talegaon toll posts.

“We aim to create awareness among the masses about traffic norms. Our RTO officials will use speed guns on the expressway where they will spot the cars that are over speeding and at the next toll Naka those violators will be taken to the counselling centre for 30 minutes awareness session,” said state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.