Couple booked for fixing bogus number plate to evade fine 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 17, 2024 06:24 AM IST

They were brought to the traffic division office where the accused created a ruckus and threatened police with dire consequences like dismissing them from service

The Shivajinagar police on Friday booked a husband-wife duo for fixing a fake number plate on their two-wheeler to avoid paying a traffic fine pending against them for a long time. The couple picked up a quarrel with the traffic police after being apprehended and prevented the policemen from discharging their duties after which an FIR was lodged against them on November 15.   

The couple picked up a quarrel with the traffic police after being apprehended and prevented the policemen from discharging their duties after which an FIR was lodged against them on November 15.    (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The couple picked up a quarrel with the traffic police after being apprehended and prevented the policemen from discharging their duties after which an FIR was lodged against them on November 15.    (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They were brought to the traffic division office where the accused created a ruckus and threatened police with dire consequences like dismissing them from service. The policemen later took them into custody and a case was lodged against them for wrongful behaviour under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 221, 336(3), 338,340 (2), 351 (1) and 3(5). 

