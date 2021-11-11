Couple booked for racially abusing home buyer in Chikhali

PUNE: A couple was booked for racially abusing a man who allegedly bought the accused’s house in a society in the Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad Saturday night. The complainant belongs to the scheduled caste while the accused are Marathas as per the complaint.

At around 8.45pm on Saturday, the complainant visited the building housing the flat that had been sold to him by the accused. However, the accused man and wife started abusing the complainant over the remaining payment he owed them.

“There is some payment pending on the part of the complainant. They got into a fight about it and the man and wife started abusing him using racial slurs is what he told us. Nobody has been arrested yet,” said police sub-inspector S P Deshmukh of Chikhali police station.

A case under sections 504 (insulting with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 3(1)(r)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Chikhali police station.