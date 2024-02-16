Couple booked under POCSO for alleged sexual assault on minor

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly confining a 17-year-old into a room after her father failed to pay the borrowed money. The victim was allegedly sexually exploited and harassed following which the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), 1956. The woman has been arrested while her husband is absconding. According to the police, the incident took place in Dhankawdi area from October 2023 till February 14, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the male accused forcibly confined her in a lodge for 15 days and raped her twice. Later, the male accused forced her into prostitution and threatened her to pay off the debt of ₹30,000 which her father had borrowed for a medical emergency.

The accused who are residents of Katraj have been booked under Sections 363, 366A, 343, 370, 376, 376(2)(n) of the IPC, along with Sections of POCSO Act and PITA. Investigators said that the minor and her father had borrowed ₹30,000 from the accused but could not return the money. The accused forcibly took the victim and locked her in a lodge near KK Market. She was also forced into prostitution with the motive of recovering money from customers, according to the police.