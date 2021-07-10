Couple duped of 2 lakh in mobile fraud

An elderly couple in Pune was duped of ₹2 lakh by men who sent them an SMS saying their number will shut down if they do not recharge their phone.

The cybercrime cell police officials are looking for the person who duped the 53-year-old woman.

The man made the woman download two mobile applications in order for him to be able to recharge her phone number. When the woman did so, the man gained access to the woman’s phone and could access it remotely.

Her husband had received an SMS that your number was going to shut down unless he recharges that BSNL number. The people said that the recharge needs to be done in a specific manner and made him download applications that transferred the control of his phone to the people on the other side. Four transactions were done,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Gavate of Cyber police station.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station of Pune.