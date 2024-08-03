Court cancels non-bailable warrant against Jarange-Patil

A Pune court on Friday cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil in a case of alleged cheating lodged against him at Kothrud Police Station in 2013. A city judicial magistrate (first class) court had issued the NBW against Jarange-Patil in connection with the case after he failed to appear before it on July 23 this year. A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the activist and two others, all residents of Jalna district, in 2013 following the filing of a first information report (FIR). (HT FILE)

His defence counsel had stated that Patil was on indefinite strike on the said day and could not attend the last hearing which led to the court issuing NBW against him. Patil remained present before the court and his lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar moved an application seeking cancellation of NBW which was allowed.

Jarange had reached the court in an ambulance as he was not well enough to travel, the lawyer said, adding that he also presented medical records pertaining to the activist’s hospitalisation after the indefinite fast.

“Considering these facts, the court cancelled the NBW. The matter is now kept for hearing on September 3,” Nimbalkar said.

Jarange-Patil and the co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant Dhananjay Jaisingh Ghorpade, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of “Shambhuraje” in Jalna district and offered him ₹30 lakh for the events.

Ghorpade, producer-director of the Marathi play “Shambhuraje”, had in his FIR accused Jarange-Patil of abusing, threatening and refusing to pay the balance of ₹13.21 lakh, which the latter’s friend Prashant Londhe had failed to pay him after organising six plays in Jalna in 2013. Following a complaint, the court had ordered the police to register a case.