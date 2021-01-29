Covid impact: Pune RTO issues fewer licences in 2020 compared to 2019

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors including the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune. As per data shared by Pune RTO, both the number of learning and permanent licences issued in the year 2020 was less in comparison to 2019.

The number dropped in 2020 at the Pune RTO office due to the lockdown period closure of four months. In the year 2020, a total of 2, 71,987 licences were issued, in comparison to the 2019 total of 3, 34,226 by the Pune RTO.

“Every year we cross the 3-lakh figure for issuing licenses but last year due to Covid-19 and a countrywide lockdown, the RTO offices were closed for public. Accordingly, the learning and permanent licences tests and the licence issue department were also closed impacting the total number of licences issued from the Pune RTO division” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

The Pune RTO resumed back services for the public from June 22. Initially, only learning licences tests were conducted maintaining social distancing. The other RTO related works of transport and non-transport vehicles also began from the main office building at Pune RTO, Sangamwadi.

In order to maintain social distancing and follow Covid-related safety measures, the public was not allowed to enter office premises initially, the applications and documents of each and every person were taken at the entrance gate of the office. Now, every person has to go through thermal scanning and is given a sanitiser at the entrance gate.

The Covid slowdown

Comparative data of Pune RTO in 2019 and 2020

Learner’s licences issued –

2019 – 2,24,874

2020 – 1,82,300

Permanent licences issued –

2019 – 77,885

2020 – 64,412

Additional enforcement permanent licences issued –

2019 – 31,467

2020 – 25,275

Total licences issued –

2019 – 3,34,226

2020 – 2,71,987