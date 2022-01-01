Home / Cities / Pune News / Crime branch woman PI dies by suicide in Pune
Crime branch woman PI dies by suicide in Pune
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: Police inspector (PI) Shilpa Chavan posted at the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch died by suicide at her residence in Vishrantwadi on Friday morning by hanging herself to the roof with a dupatta.

A police team had to break open the main door of the house after numerous phone calls to Chavan were unanswered. According to the police, she was found hanging to the ceiling. The Vishrantwadi police have lodged an accidental death case related to suicide and investigation is on.

According to the police, Shilpa is survived by her son who was at her native village at the time of the incident. Also, nobody else was present in the room at the time of the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, investigators said.

