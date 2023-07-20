Pune Police invoke MCOCA against gangster, two juvenile accomplices

The Khadki police have booked criminal Ganesh Vishnu Adagale alias Sundri Ganya (20) and two of his juvenile associates under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Ganya is lodged at Yerawada Central Jail and his two juveniles at the observation home. Khadki police have booked criminal Ganesh Vishnu Adagale alias Sundri Ganya (20) and two of his juvenile associates. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It is the 37th MCOCA case registered by the city police since Retesh Kumaar took over as the Pune police commissioner on December 16, 2022.

According to the police, Adagale has been booked under an FIR lodged against him on June 30 when he and his associates allegedly attacked the victim at a petrol pump.

The Khadki police had booked the accused under IPC 307, 323, 504 and 506, the Arms Act and the Criminal Procedure Code.

