 Crocodile found near Warasgaon dam released at faraway location
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Crocodile found near Warasgaon dam released at faraway location

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 08, 2024 09:15 AM IST

A crocodile was rescued and released at a faraway location after being spotted in the Warasgaon dam in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said on Wednesday

PUNE A crocodile was rescued and released at a faraway location after being spotted in the Warasgaon dam in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.

A crocodile was rescued and released in a faraway location after being spotted in the Warasgaon dam in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A crocodile was rescued and released in a faraway location after being spotted in the Warasgaon dam in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to dam officials, the reptile was found on Tuesday night during their inspection at the dam.

“A crocodile was spotted at the spillway of the Warasgaon dam by the security personnel when they had gone to measure the water level late on Tuesday night,” said Viresh Raut, an engineer at the reservoir.

The official said the crocodile came under their flashlight.

“The security personnel immediately informed us. We reached the spot and called the forest officials,” said Raut.

A rescue team from the forest department arrived at the spot around 11.30 pm, captured the reptile and released it at a faraway location, he added.

News / Cities / Pune / Crocodile found near Warasgaon dam released at faraway location
