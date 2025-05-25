Cultural affairs dept to participate in Pune children’s book fair next year

Pune: The department of cultural affairs will organise cultural programmes as part of the Pune Children’s Book Fair, recognising the positive influence such events have on young minds, said Ashish Shelar on Saturday. Department of cultural affairs will organise cultural programmes as part of Pune Children’s Book Fair, recognising the positive influence such events have on young minds, said minister Ashish Shelar. (HT FILE)

Speaking during his visit at the Pune Children’s Book Fair 2025, organised by the National Book Trust, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pune Book Festival Samvad, at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, the cultural affairs minister emphasised the need for such initiatives in an era dominated by artificial intelligence, OTT platforms, and the internet.

“To keep children’s sensitivity alive, nurture good values, and develop their talents, such programmes are essential. The cultural department will become an official partner in the initiative. It will be promoted as a model of value-based child development in the state,” he said.

Praising the organisers, Shelar said, “In today’s time, when the family system is weakening, such initiatives help society face challenges. Without real intelligence, artificial intelligence is not enough for progress. The children’s book fair has the power to nurture such real intelligence in children. When you see books, games, cultural exchange, and history brought together in one place for children, you understand the importance of the initiative. Against today’s backdrop, this entire atmosphere feels almost unbelievable.”

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “As PMC marks its 75th year, several cultural programmes are being held. Given the response to the children’s book fair received in its very first year, the civic body will continue supporting it annually. The civic body has already provided land for the National Book Trust, and efforts are underway to make Pune the book capital.”

In his welcome address, Rajesh Pande, the festival’s chief organiser, said, “Over 25,000 children visited the fair in just two and a half days.”

Earlier, Shelar visited various stalls at the exhibition and even picked up a “Viti-Dandu” (traditional Indian stick game) and played with kids. He released several children’s books on the occasion.