Curbs extended in rural parts of Pune till June 15

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order extending the restrictions in the rest of the district, except for the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The curbs in rural parts and cantonment areas have been extended till 7 am on June 15. The essential shops will be permitted to remain open from 7am-11am on all days.

“The average positivity rate in rural areas is around 11%-12%. So, as per the guidelines issued by the state government restrictions have been extended. A review will be taken after 10 days. The timings of essential shops will be the same. Restrictions mentioned in the earlier orders will continue. Considering the pre monsoon agriculture work, shops related to this sector will be permitted to remain open from 7 am-2 pm. Rest of the essential shops will remain open till 11am,” said Deshmukh.

As the positivity rate in PMC and PCMC limits slipped below 10%, the civic bodies issued orders on Monday to ease some curbs. But the rural parts are still recording a higher caseload than the civic limits of PMC and PCMC. The positivity rate in PMC and PCMC limits for the duration of May 23-May 29 was 7.55% and 8.61% respectively. Whereas the collective positivity rate for the same duration in rural areas, municipal councils and cantonment areas stood at 15.31%. The collective positivity rate for this duration was 10.89%.

As per the already imposed restrictions only essential shops will be allowed to remain open for specific timings and nonessential shops will remain closed.