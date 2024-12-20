Cyber cheats dupe citizens of 1.58 crore  

The Pune Police have lodged nine cyber fraud cases where cybercriminals siphoned off funds worth ₹58 lakhs from different bank accounts of the victims. All nine cases were lodged on Thursday, December 19 while as many as ten cyber fraud-related cases were lodged on Wednesday, wherein an aggregate amount of ₹1 crore was siphoned off by the accused. The police have booked the fraudsters under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The city police in a statement issued an advisory for the citizens alerting them about the potential cyber frauds ahead of the festive seasons comprising Christmas and the New Year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the cases lodged on Thursday were related to task fraud, online share trading, data theft, online loan fraud and parcel fraud. The city police in a statement issued an advisory for the citizens alerting them about the potential cyber frauds ahead of the festive seasons comprising Christmas and the New Year.

The advisory warns about scams involving congratulatory messages, gift links and fake updates related to PAN cards. The cybercrime sleuths have warned users from clicking on the links which could expose the devices to malware putting personal and financial information at risk. The fraudsters have often been found exploiting festive occasions by sharing malicious links on platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram and Facebook. Cyber cell has appealed to citizens to avoid getting trapped in scams which are designed to defraud unsuspecting users.