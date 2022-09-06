Day after disruption, residents from central parts of Pune complain of muddy water supply

A day after disruption, water supply resumed in the Peth areas on Monday, but residents claimed they received muddy water supply with low pressure. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department officials said, a team inspected some areas of Pune district on Monday and the issue is being addressed.

Abhi Balgude, a resident of Khadak road, Ghorpade peth, said, “On Sunday, water supply was stopped without prior information. The next day, water supply was restored but with low pressure.“

“On Sunday, people from Parvati to Raviwar peth were facing problems on the day of Puja of Gauri Ganapati. Majorly Ghorpade peth, Raviwar peth, Parvati, Sahakarnagar, and Bibwewadi are the affected areas,” said Balgude.

Another resident near SB College at Tilak road, Oam Kasar said that the locality received muddy water with low pressure. “It is not fit for drinking and other household use,” said Kasar.

According to PMC, water supply department officer, Nandkishor Jagtap, an officer from the department visited the nearby areas around 10:30 am and inspected the issues raised by the residents.

”There were complaints from Swargate area where people received muddy water supply,” said Jagtap.

On Sunday, from 9 am to 9 pm water supply in the area was suddenly stopped without any prior information. This caused inconvenience to many given the Ganesh festival and Gauri pooja.

“We have received complaints of low pressure of water from some parts of the city. We are also working on its purification process,” said Jagtap.

Most areas under Peths including nearby localities comprising Sahakarnagar and Parvati were deprived of water supply for the entire day following the disruption of water supply service at Parvati water works station throughout Sunday.

Area residents vented their ire against the lackadaisical approach of PMC and Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company (MSEDCL) alleging that both the government department failed to rise to the occasion and carry out urgent repairs forcing citizens to suffer on one of the most important days of the festive season

Ashit Jadhav, water supply department officer of PMC, said, “On Sunday, due to sudden electric failure from 9 am to 2:45 pm we were unable to supply water to the city and MSEDCL was working on the detected fault. Around 5:30 regular supply of water started. Some areas have also received water around 9 pm. Some areas may have received contaminated water. We are working to solve the issue.”