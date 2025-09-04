Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Daytime power supply for farms in leopard-prone Junnar villages

Siddharth Gadkari
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 07:45 pm IST

Farmers in Junnar's Hivare now have daytime electricity for pumps, thanks to a new 4 MW solar project, enhancing safety and reliability in farming.

Pune: Farmers in Junnar’s Hivare, a leopard-prone region, will now receive daytime electricity for their pumps under the state’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0, with a 4 MW solar project inaugurated on Wednesday for 12 acres of pasture land at Tejewadi.

The project, linked to the Hivare Budruk substation, will benefit around 2,000 farmers across 10 villages, including Tejewadi, Ozar, Hivare Budruk, Hivare Khurd, Shiroli Khurd, Shiroli Budruk, Kuran, Dholwadi and Bhorwadi.

Rajendra Pawar, director (HR), MSEDCL, who inaugurated the project, said, “Earlier, farmers had to risk their lives by going to the fields at night due to irregular power supply. With daytime electricity now available, farming will be safer and more reliable.”

The Tejewadi project is the third such solar feeder in the Manchar division, with the first and second plants set up at Peth (Ambegaon taluka) and Netwad (Junnar taluka), respectively.

