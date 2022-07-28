DCP traffic orders cops to remain present at main chowks in Pune
A day after HT reported how several key roads in Pune city are witnessing traffic chaos amid the absence of police personnel, the traffic department swung into action following the directions of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic Rahul Srirame.
On Thursday, Srirame said he has instructed the assistant commissioner and divisional incharge officials to ensure that the traffic policemen remain present at the chowks streamlining traffic and helping citizens.
“We are open to feedback from citizens including critical feedback as it helps us to perform better. I have ordered all the traffic divisions to ensure that our men are at all the important chowks which need traffic policing to help the citizens. Also, we will ensure that the roster is followed and no congestion takes place,” he said.
A team from Hindustan Times on Wednesday visited several spots to ascertain commuters’ complaints and found that traffic police were missing at major chowks during peak hours when traffic flow was high.
On June 12, under fire after serious allegations of corruption and coercive penal action against commuters, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik ordered the traffic branch to focus on disciplining traffic rather than taking penal action. Subsequently, the e-challan machines were deposited at DCP traffic headquarters.
Prashant Inamdar, activist, urged citizens to participate in traffic rules enforcement along with the policemen and requested traffic police to focus more on creating awareness about obedience to traffic rules rather than issuing and recovering fines via challans.
Following the new report, several citizen groups across Pune, especially in suburbs, demanded more presence of traffic policemen on interior roads and the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent cases of rash and negligent driving.
Sanjeev Patil, director of Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) demanded that a special focus on the traffic department is needed for Wagholi which was suffering from the traffic issue for several years.”
“We need special traffic planning and execution for Wagholi to decongest the mess. Also, we need more technology-based surveillance to keep the offenders under check. WHSA is ready to offer citizen support to Pune traffic police for enforcing the law,” he said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics