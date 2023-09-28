Deccan Education Society educational institutions get university status

Pune: The state government conferred “university status” on the 138-year-old Deccan Education Society (DES) educational institutions on Wednesday. DESPU shall have tailored schools; launching a cumulative of five schools and 21 programmes under them. (HT PHOTO)

The Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU) and MIT Vishwaprayag University are two private universities in Pune district okayed varsity status by the Maharashtra government during in the monsoon session of the state assembly in July this year. The total number of private universities in Pune district has increased to around 17, the highest in the state.

DESPU shall have schools tailored for commerce and management, science and mathematics, engineering and technology, humanities and social sciences, and design and arts; thus launching a cumulative of five schools and 21 programmes under them.

Professor Prasad D Khandekar, founder vice-chancellor, DESPU, said, “The need of the hour for India is to provide a world-class education that will equip students to become future leaders and contribute significantly to regional, national, and global developments. While the aim is to provide globally competitive education, the value system will also ensure quality learning above all. We persist in pursuing this identical trajectory, progressing to the subsequent rational phase as a hub for generating knowledge and resources built on years of expertise and knowledge.”

Sharad Kunte, president, DESPU, said, “We will set up three research institutes — Indian knowledge systems, cyber-physical systems, and life sciences — with accomplished researchers, project grants and state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

“Conceptualised and conceived with a holistic approach towards education, DESPU is firmly aligned with the framework of the National Education Policy 2020, reflecting its core principles. In addition to offering foundation courses at the bachelor’s level and specialisation courses at the major and minor levels, the university will also engage its resources in experiential learning courses,” he said.

