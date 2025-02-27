Defence ministry to hand over 17-acre land for Pune river development project

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the nod to hand over 17-acre defence land for Pune’s river rejuvenation project. The said land is between Sangamwadi Crematorium and Sadal Baba Dargha. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is executing the river rejuvenation and beautification project on a 44 km stretch. (HT PHOTO)

Singh has written to Pune MP and Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol about the same.

“I was taking a follow-up on the issue and the ministry has now approved it. It will help speed up work,” said Mohol.

Mohol said, “The project will help create public places, open gyms, gardens and other facilities for the citizens. I had instructed the PMC administration to speed up work.”