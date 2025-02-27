Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defence ministry to hand over 17-acre land for Pune river development project

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Singh has written to Pune MP and Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol about the same

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the nod to hand over 17-acre defence land for Pune’s river rejuvenation project. The said land is between Sangamwadi Crematorium and Sadal Baba Dargha.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is executing the river rejuvenation and beautification project on a 44 km stretch. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is executing the river rejuvenation and beautification project on a 44 km stretch. (HT PHOTO)

Singh has written to Pune MP and Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol about the same.

“I was taking a follow-up on the issue and the ministry has now approved it. It will help speed up work,” said Mohol.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is executing the river rejuvenation and beautification project on a 44 km stretch.

Mohol said, “The project will help create public places, open gyms, gardens and other facilities for the citizens. I had instructed the PMC administration to speed up work.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On