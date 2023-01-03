Delayed admissions lead to worry among colleges & students in Pune

While the Covid-19 pandemic did not impact 2022 as much as it did the previous couple of years, Class 11 admissions and admissions to various courses through the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell continued well into November and even December 2022, causing the academic calendar of most colleges to go awry and leading to concern amongst both the administration and students over completing the syllabus in such a short period of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “It is a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for first-year junior college (FYJC) students due to the delayed admission process. If the admissions had been carried out earlier, the colleges would have started classes for all the students together. However, we are now planning extra classes to cover the syllabus of the students who will get admitted.”

Professor Shantanu Kamble, who lectures in another college, said, “The admission to the law course got over only last week and now their academic year, classroom teaching and entire studies will start. Now after the first semester exams are held, the second semester will start and it will be difficult to cover two semesters in the next six months. Then again in June, the new academic year will start so this needs to end somewhere.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even students are worried about their studies and exams. Kedar Kirve, a first-year law student who got admission only last month, said, “After a lot of effort and making several rounds, I finally got admission. But I am more worried about the semester exams coming up. College classes have started long ago and I have not studied anything and now, the exams are here.”