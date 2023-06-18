Second most delayed monsoon onset in Pune in a decade

PUNE This year, the monsoon onset in the city has been delayed by at least eight days. Monsoon normally arrives in Pune on June 10, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). It was only three times in the last ten years (since 2011) when the monsoon arrived in Pune on time, said officials. As per the IMD forecast, the monsoon onset is likely in Pune on June 24, which indicates a delay of 14 days. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

As per the IMD forecast, the monsoon onset is likely in Pune on June 24, which indicates a delay of 14 days. This could be the second most delayed monsoon arrival in a decade, said officials.

The most delayed arrival of monsoon in Pune city was in 2019 when the monsoon arrived in Pune on June 24.

Another delay in monsoon arrival was in 2016 when it arrived on June 20. In the last ten years, between 2013-2023, it was only three times when monsoon arrived before June 10. The rest of the time the arrival was between June 11 to 17 which indicates a delayed pattern in the arrival of monsoon in Pune, said officials.

IMD declared the onset of monsoon in Konkan on June 11 and later it covered some parts of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur districts, and the entire Sindhudurg district, but the progress of the monsoon has since halted in the state.

Earlier, scientists from IM D expected that the monsoon will advance in some parts of the state between June 18 and 20. However, as per Extended Range Forecast (ERF), the revival of monsoons over the country and in Maharashtra is likely to take place from June 23 to 29.

“Even the first week of July is likely to see good progress in the monsoon via both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting department, IMD Pune

Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from IITM, Pune, said, “As per the latest IMD-GFS forecast, monsoon is to commence in Pune from June 24 onwards, with rain gradually increasing from June 26 onwards. Heavy rains are expected in Pune ghats from June 25 onwards.”

Cyclone impact on monsoon

Monsoon onset was most delayed in 2019 when it arrived on June 24 and this year it is expected to arrive on June 24. Both these years have a common connection with cyclones in the Arabian Sea. In 2019, cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea disturbed the monsoon flow leading to a halt in the monsoon progress in its initial phase.

“This year, it is cyclone Biparjoy which has disturbed the monsoon flow and led to moisture diversion towards it. Also, the monsoon current was itself weak,” said Kumar.

Early arrival

While in most cases, the monsoon arrival was delayed by 2 to 14 days, the year 2011, was a different experience. That year, the monsoon arrived on June 4, almost a week earlier than its normal date of arrival. It is also considered the earlier date of monsoon arrival in recent times.

Monsoon onset in Pune

Year//Date of onset

2011: June 4

2012: June 17

2013: June 8

2014: June 15

2015: June 12

2016: June 20

2017: June 12

2018: June 9

2019: June 24

2020: June 14

2021: June 9

2022: June 11

(Source: IMD, Pune)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON