Delhi man accuses auto driver of robbery at knifepoint, cops deny it

A 69-year-old man from Delhi has filed a police complaint, stating he was robbed by an autorickshaw driver at knifepoint during his return journey from Bhimashankar to Pune on Saturday. According to the complaint, the driver forced him to transfer money through Google Pay and snatched cash from his pocket before fleeing the scene. However, police officers from Bundgarden Police Station said that no robbery had taken place. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant, Sureshchandra Chauhan, a resident of Badarpur in South Delhi, has lodged his complaint at Bundgarden Police Station. According to police, Chauhan had arrived in Pune to go to Bhimashankar for a temple visit. Around 9:30am on Saturday, he exited Pune Railway Station through the parcel gate, when an autorickshaw driver approached him. Chauhan told the driver he wanted to visit Bhimashankar, and the driver agreed to take him, quoting a fixed fare for the long ride.

The journey started around 9:15am and they reached Bhimashankar by 1pm. After completing the darshan, they started the return journey around 4pm. As per the complaint, while passing through a forested area, the driver suddenly stopped the rickshaw and asked Chauhan to get down. He then threatened Chauhan with a knife and forced him to transfer ₹4,500 via Google Pay and snatched ₹15,000 in cash from his pockets. In this way, according to Chauhan, the auto driver took off with a total of ₹19,500 after abandoning him in the forest area. Chauhan then returned to Pune and filed a complaint with the Bundgarden police.

However, police officers from Bundgarden Police Station said that no robbery had taken place. According to them, a dispute had broken out between Chauhan and the auto driver over the fare, and to get back at the driver, Chauhan has filed a complaint against him.