Demand for strict regulations on Pre-Primary school admission fees 

To control the exorbitant admission fees being charged by pre-primary schools, the government should first formulate strict regulations for nursery schools and ensure their immediate implementation, the MahaParents Association demanded in a letter drafted to Education Minister Dada Bhuse. With only a few days left for the current academic year to end, preparations for the new academic year are underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The parents’ body also asked for stringent action against schools violating these rules.

With only a few days left for the current academic year to end, preparations for the new academic year are underway. During the admission rush, many parents often overlook whether a school is officially recognised. Some school operators exploit this situation by forcing parents to enrol their children in unauthorised schools, thus deceiving them.

“It is essential that the State Education Department informs parents about unauthorised schools through their official website or newspapers before the start of the admission process. Publishing a list of unauthorised schools after the admission process is complete serves no purpose,” said Dilipsingh Vishwakarma, Pune District president of the MahaParents Association.

Currently, private nursery schools have mushroomed across the state, and there is no effective government regulation over them. The state education department has now urged all private nursery schools to register on the government’s portal within the next seven days. The MahaParents Association has welcomed this decision.