Demand to allow general public in local trains in Pune grows

With Mumbai local trains returning back to service, demand to allow the general public inside the Pune –Lonavla local train has been raised by passengers.

Currently, the Pune-Lonavla train runs four times on both sides and services were resumed from October 12, but it is only for those working for essential services.

Identity cards of passengers are checked at the railway station before boarding the local trains.

When asked about when the local train services will be allowed to common people, Pune railway divisional manager (DRM) Renu Sharma in an online press conference held on February 4 said, “The orders related to this decision comes from the railway head office and we only implement it here. Once we get the orders, accordingly services will be allowed for the common public too.”

Earlier to the countrywide lockdown which started in March 2020, there were eight local trains running to and fro from Pune to Lonavala from early morning 5am to 12 midnight. A total of 20,000 passengers would travel daily on this route which consists of students and officer-goers in a large number. Just like Mumbai local trains, the Pune-Lonavla local is a lifeline for thousands of office going people on this route.

BJP leader Vikas Mathkari said, “If the local trains in Mumbai can start and be allowed for common people then why not in Pune? In comparison to Mumbai, the number of passengers travelling from local trains in Pune is less and following Covid guidelines and social distancing it can be allowed. Currently, the public transport bus service is ongoing, but the local train service is cheaper, faster and safer for common public.”

Demanding to start the local train service immediately for people, Roshni Hiremath who stays in Talegaon and daily travels to Shivajinagar for office work said, “I work in a private finance company in Pune and travel daily from Talegaon by a public transport bus. Earlier I used to travel by local trains, like me there are thousands of other officegoers who want common people be allowed to travel by local trains. It saves our time and also is much cheaper than bus or sometimes hiring a private auto or cab.”