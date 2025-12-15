Dentist dies by suicide in Kolhapur

A 35-year-old dentist died by suicide in Rajaram Lake in Kolhapur, police said on Sunday. Preliminary investigations by Rajarampuri police revealed that mental distress led the dentist to take the extreme step Police said a handwritten note was recovered from the spot, following which a search operation was launched in the lake. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the victim went missing on Friday night. His two-wheeler was later found parked near Rajaram Lake on Saturday morning, raising suspicions. Police said a handwritten note was recovered from the spot, following which a search operation was launched in the lake.

After four to five hours of search by the fire brigade and rescue teams, the dentist’s body was recovered from the lake. A bag filled with stones and bricks tied to his back, to prevent the body from surfacing. Police believe this was done intentionally by the victim before taking the extreme step.

Police also revealed that the victim had sent messages to close friends and acquaintances from his mobile phone before the incident, indicating severe mental distress. The mobile messages, along with the suicide note, have been included in the investigation.

The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. As preliminary findings indicate suicide, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reasons behind the step. A case of accidental death has been registered in Rajarampuri police station.