Despite Ajit Pawar’s warning, MSRTC workers not ready to resume duties

Despite deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday issuing a final warning to workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume duties till March 31, a large number of protesting workers are still unwilling to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing the media in Pune, Pawar said that state transport minister Anil Parab is handling the situation well and soon, the protest will end. He also appealed to the protesting workers to resume work immediately.

“We have increased the salaries of MSRTC workers and have matched them closely with the 7th pay commission, which has put an additional burden of Rs750 crore on the state government. So we are warning those workers who have been suspended or any kind of action has been taken against them to resume work till March 31 else strict action will be taken against them,” Pawar said.

On the other hand, the protesting workers led by advocate Gunratan Sadavarte are firm on going ahead with the strike. Advocate Sadavarte was in Pune on Sunday to support the workers’ strike. While addressing the workers, he said, “The state government is acting like a dictator and the ultimatum given by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to resume work till March 31 is not acceptable. We are not going to stop the protest till our main demand of the merger is fulfilled and for that, we all are going to fight legally till justice is done. We do not fear such ultimatums and tell transport minister Anil Parab to take back their offer and pay heed to the workers’ suffering instead.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Currently, our case is going on in the Mumbai high court so how can they issue such illegal warnings to the protesting workers. We are carrying on the protest as per our constitutional rights and on the other hand, our legal fight is also underway so there is no need to worry about such ultimatums and no one should resume work,” he said.

Sanjay Mundhe, a driver from Swargate depot who has also been suspended, said, “We are not afraid of such ultimatums given by the state government, as they have issued such warnings earlier too. The case is going on in the high court and we are firm on continuing the protest.”

For the last over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to establish conversation with the state government. Apparently though, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers so now all the workers (apart from union members) have spontaneously joined the strike. While the Mumbai high court has not yet given any decision on the issue, as a three-member committee has submitted a report on the state government’s stand saying it is not feasible to merge the MSRTC with the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}