Despite PMCs 24x7 water supply scheme, demand for tankers rise in Pune
PUNE Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing the 24x7 water supply scheme in the city, the number of water tankers is increasing day by day as citizens are not getting adequate water from the PMC water supply lines. Surprisingly since the past two years, the demand for water tankers is also rising in the old parts of the city which had round-the-clock water only a few years ago. The PMC data itself shows that there is a sharp increase in the number of water tankers.
As per the PMC data, demand for water tankers has increased by 38,966 tankers within a year. In the year 2020-21, a total 267,876 tankers were provided to citizens from various tanker points. In 2021-22, the PMC provided 306,842 tankers.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It’s true that the demand for water tankers has increased as compared to the previous year. It has been a continuous trend for the last few years but the main reason is the rapid development of the city. The work on the 24x7 water scheme is in progress. We are sure that once the scheme gets operational fully, the demand for water, at least in those areas that are covered by the scheme will come down drastically.”
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “It is true that earlier, the central parts of the city did not have a water crisis. But shockingly since the last few months, many areas are facing water shortage. Recently, I visited some areas like Prabhat road and others which too are facing water crisis.”
Another BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, “Mainly central parts of the city area are dominated by BJP members and we were the ruling party in the PMC. These areas never faced water crisis but I myself asked to provide tankers in some peth areas recently. Citizens are angry with us as during our tenure, the water crisis emerged. But this is mainly because of the 24x7 water works. Once the new water pipelines are laid, we are sure that there will be no problem at least in the central parts.”
One of the tanker operators who has many water tankers said on condition of anonymity, “Our business is a flourishing business which is the need of the hour. Water scarcity areas would keep changing in the city, but it is a reality that the city would require water tankers. Development is taking place at a rapid pace. The city is developing in many areas which are not part of the PMC where the demand for tankers will be constant.”
Usually during the rainy season, citizens use less water and the demand for tankers is expected to fall but interestingly, the PMC data shows that the demand for tankers remained constant during both the winter and the rainy season. During 2020-21, the average demand per month for water tankers was around 22,000. In 2021-22, the average demand for water tankers in the winter and rainy season remained 24,000 tankers per month.
Allahabad HC orders SIT probe in 2020 custodial death case
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to transfer the investigation of two cases regarding alleged custodial death of one Anil Singh of Kannauj to special investigating team. The court further directed that the SIT while investigating the matter shall consider all aspects of the incident including whether the custodial death in 2020 was a case of suicide or murder. It will submit its report within three months.
Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
Pune Municipal Corporation has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season. Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.
Imported Coal: UP denies procurement permission to thermal plants
Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh will not buy imported coal despite the Centre mounting pressure on them to blend 10% foreign coal with domestic coal, people aware of the development said. According to them, the state government has refused to grant them permission to buy foreign coal, apparently to protect end consumers from feeling the heat. The government decision will be applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station's redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore. In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday. Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at Charbagh.
27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi 6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar 7.
