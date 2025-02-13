Dhananjay Munde’s aide booked for attacking NCP (SP) leader

Beed police have booked minister Dhananjay Munde’s supporter Kailas Phad and his son Nikhil for allegedly attacking NCP (SP) leader Madhav Jadhav during the assembly elections in Beed district. On the day of voting, Jadhav was with Deshmukh and there were arguments between them near the Bank Colony. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

From the Parali assembly constituency, Munde was filed by the NCP against Raje Saheb Deshmukh. On the day of voting, Jadhav was with Deshmukh and there were arguments between them near the Bank Colony. Later in a fit of rage, Phad along with others allegedly abused, and attacked Jadhav.

He also allegedly manhandled police personnel who were on duty at the time of voting. Police have taken the statement of policeman Mohan Rama Dadge and accordingly filed a case against Phad and others under sections 132,189(2),191(2),115 (2) 352 351(3) of the BNS at the Parali police station.