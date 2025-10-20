Dhangekar accuses minister Mohol of involvement in Jain trust land case

Former Kasba Peth MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has levelled serious allegations against BJP MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, claiming his involvement in a controversial land deal linked to a Jain educational trust.

This is not the first time Dhangekar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress, has targeted BJP leaders despite the Sena-BJP alliance. Earlier, he had accused senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil of protecting individuals facing criminal allegations, which had drawn disapproval from his party seniors.

Mohol on his part has denied the allegations, saying he had withdrawn his stake from the deal. He said Dhangekar is making political allegations after having lost his base by repeatedly losing elections.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Dhangekar said that the transactions surrounding the trust’s land were “suspicious” and that Mohol “had acted wrongly”. He alleged that Mohol continued to be associated with one of the companies involved in the deal despite claiming to have resigned.

“I was part of the protest. The entire deal is dubious. Mohol’s reaction is natural because he is under pressure. This started in 2023 when the trust’s directors claimed the property was worth ₹230 crore. The land was originally acquired in 1958 for Jain students, and the rules did not permit its sale,” Dhangekar said.