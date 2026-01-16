Dhoni named ambassador for Pune Grand Tour cycling race

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday named ambassador of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, Dhoni, who has been named the event’s goodwill ambassador, said the race would open new avenues for cycling in the country and wished the Indian team luck. (HT FILE)

India’s first international multi-stage professional road cycling race, scheduled to be held in Pune from January 19 to 23.

The five-day ‘Continental Road Cycling Race for Men’ will wind through a 437-km route across the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Range, featuring sharp bends and challenging elevations.

The event has attracted 171 riders from 29 teams across 35 countries.

“With the emergence of the Pune Grand Tour, India is peddling into a new chapter in cycling as a professional sport. I wish the organisers great success with the initiative. A special mention to the Indian national team, this is their moment to shine in front of home fans and bring glory to the nation,” said Dhoni.

Leading the international charge will be Spain’s Pro Team Burgos Burpellet BH, ranked 25th in the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) rankings, followed by China’s Li Ning Star (36th) and Malaysia’s Terengganu Cycling Team (37th).

The host challenge will be led by renowned rider Naveen John. India will also field a ‘Development Team’, thereby featuring a total of 12 Indian riders, along with four substitutes, who will have the opportunity to prove their mettle in home conditions.

The race is organised by the Pune district administration under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India.