Home / Cities / Pune News / DIAT signs MoU with naturopathy institute

DIAT signs MoU with naturopathy institute

pune news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:30 AM IST

The MoU is signed for development and dissemination of knowledge through capacity building in the fields of naturopathy research

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and the National Institute of Naturopathy, (NIN) Pune signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) this week. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and the National Institute of Naturopathy, (NIN) Pune signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) this week. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a deemed university and an autonomous organisation funded by the department of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Institute of Naturopathy, (NIN) Pune registered under Societies Registration Act 21, 1860 under the ministry of Ayush, signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) this week.

The MoU is signed for development and dissemination of knowledge through capacity building in the fields of naturopathy research, training, development and dissemination of knowledge. NIN would be the knowledge and technical partner to DIAT.

The MoU also has provision to promote and propagate naturopathy therapies amongst students, staff and public by setting an OPD unit and facilitate/conduct yoga sessions for various short-term courses conducted at DIAT.

CP Ramanarayanan, vice-chancellor, DIAT and Prof K Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN mentioned their partnership will meet the objectives of MoU and efforts will be ensured to promote the government of India’s mission in the field of naturopathy through technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out