Dilip Walse Patil likely to join poll campaign after a month

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and Maharashtra cooperation minister, Dilip Walse-Patil will be discharged after a month on Monday and will soon join Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil’s election campaign. Walse Patil, who played an important role in the victory of Amol Kolhe will be active in the campaign of Adhalrao Patil which will increase problems for Kolhe. (HT PHOTO)

Walse-Patil (67), a six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Ambegaon constituency, was hospitalised on March 28 following a fall at home. He reportedly underwent surgery on his left leg and wrist.

The NCP(AP) has succeeded in bringing consensus among the party leaders especially Dilip Mohite Patil MLA from Khed-Alandi legislative assembly.

Mohite Patil had strongly opposed Adhalrao Patil’s entry into the party. It took several meetings for the party leadership to get him convinced.

Mohite Patil, said, that Walse Patil’s’ health has improved, and he will be discharged on Monday (29) and get active in the election campaign.

He further added that there is no rift between Adhalrao Patil and him, since the day of filing his nomination, I have started campaigning for him. “I am following the orders given by Ajit Pawar.”

Adhalrao Patil, said, “We had a word with Walse Patil, and he will be joining the election campaign immediately after being discharged. Although, he will be in wheelchair but will campaign to reach out to the voters.”

In 2019, Kolhe defeated Adhalrao Patil, a three-time former MP of the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Later Adhalrao Patil joined NCP(AP) and Kolhe remained with NCP(SP).