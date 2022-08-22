Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister
Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21
Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21.
Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Vikhe Patil while reviewing the administration work said, “Kolhapur, popularly known as Dakshin Kashi, is establishing itself as a major pilgrimage destination not only in the state but also in the country. Connected to major cities across the country by road and rail, Kolhapur is now also connected to four state capitals by air. Kolhapur-Tirupati flight service is getting great response. There is also a possibility of good response for air services on Shirdi, Kishangarh (Ajmer) route in future.” He further added that the number of devotees coming to Kolhapur is increasing day by day for goddess Ambabai as well as for Jyotiba, king of Deccan.
In the meeting, MP Dhananjay Mahadik, MP Darishsheel Mane, MLA Dr. Vinay Kore, collector Rahul Rekhawar, chief executive officer Sanjay Singh Chavan, additional collector Kishore Pawar, resident deputy collector Dattatray Kavitake, sub divisional officers Vaibhav Navadkar, Amit Mali, Babasaheb Waghmode, Ashwini Jirange, Tehsildar Shital Mule were present.
Vikhe Patil also added that the necessary instructions have been given to the administration to promote other development works including increased air base.
With the traffic congestion at Shirdi airport increasing, efforts are being made to connect Shirdi with various cities by air. During the meeting, he also assured that flight services on Kolhapur-Mumbai route will be resumed before Diwali.
-
Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi. A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road.
-
Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists
Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.
-
NGT stays CIDCO auction of Navi Mumbai plot
Mumbai The National Green Tribunal on Monday stayed the auction of a 25,000 square metre (sqm) plot of land in Navi Mumbai as a portion of it is classified as CRZ-1 under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The auction, which was initially set to take place on August 4 but was pushed to a later date, was expected to earn the state at least Rs 350 crore.
-
MSEDCL terminates service of 71 meter reading agencies across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills. They take meter readings at residential societies and houses for MSEDCL and are paid for each reading. But recently many consumers had reported wrong electricity readings and inaccurate bills. Activists have slammed the power distribution firm saying consumers have suffered due to escalated bills.
-
60-year-old robbed of ₹7.64L through cybercrime in Uran
In the incident that was reported to Uran police on Saturday, the 60-year-old complainant alleged that the conman called him up by posing as an official from the electricity board, asking to pay electricity bill in order to avoid power disconnection. Eventually, he lost ₹7.64 lakh from his account. The complainant had kept his phone on the office desk and was away when he had missed a call.
