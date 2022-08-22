Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister

Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21.

Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Vikhe Patil while reviewing the administration work said, “Kolhapur, popularly known as Dakshin Kashi, is establishing itself as a major pilgrimage destination not only in the state but also in the country. Connected to major cities across the country by road and rail, Kolhapur is now also connected to four state capitals by air. Kolhapur-Tirupati flight service is getting great response. There is also a possibility of good response for air services on Shirdi, Kishangarh (Ajmer) route in future.” He further added that the number of devotees coming to Kolhapur is increasing day by day for goddess Ambabai as well as for Jyotiba, king of Deccan.

In the meeting, MP Dhananjay Mahadik, MP Darishsheel Mane, MLA Dr. Vinay Kore, collector Rahul Rekhawar, chief executive officer Sanjay Singh Chavan, additional collector Kishore Pawar, resident deputy collector Dattatray Kavitake, sub divisional officers Vaibhav Navadkar, Amit Mali, Babasaheb Waghmode, Ashwini Jirange, Tehsildar Shital Mule were present.

Vikhe Patil also added that the necessary instructions have been given to the administration to promote other development works including increased air base.

With the traffic congestion at Shirdi airport increasing, efforts are being made to connect Shirdi with various cities by air. During the meeting, he also assured that flight services on Kolhapur-Mumbai route will be resumed before Diwali.