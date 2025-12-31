Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Disappointed with seat-sharing talks, NCP (SP) issues over 70 AB forms

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 06:26 am IST

Initially, discussions between the two NCP factions suggested that the Ajit Pawar-led faction would contest 125 seats, while the NCP (SP) would field candidates in 45 wards

Amid uncertainty and dissatisfaction over seat-sharing talks, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) issued over 70 AB forms to its candidates on the final day of filing nominations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, signalling its intent to contest independently if negotiations fail, party sources said on Tuesday.

Party sources said that by the close of nominations, more than 70 AB forms, required for candidates to contest on the party symbol, had been issued. (HT)
Party sources said that by the close of nominations, more than 70 AB forms, required for candidates to contest on the party symbol, had been issued. (HT)

Initially, discussions between the two NCP factions suggested that the Ajit Pawar-led faction would contest 125 seats, while the NCP (SP) would field candidates in 45 wards. However, with no final agreement reached, the Sharad Pawar faction proceeded with issuing authorisation forms.

Party sources said that by the close of nominations, more than 70 AB forms, required for candidates to contest on the party symbol, had been issued. They added that discussions on the alliance formula would continue for the next two to three days.

The move reflected growing frustration within the NCP (SP) over delays and lack of clarity in alliance talks. The issuance of AB forms indicates that the party is preparing for a wider contest across multiple wards to protect its electoral interests.

The development has created a buzz in Pune’s political circles, raising questions over the future of the proposed alliance. While NCP (SP) leaders said channels of communication remain open, Tuesday’s decision has significantly altered the political dynamics ahead of the PMC elections.

News / Cities / Pune / Disappointed with seat-sharing talks, NCP (SP) issues over 70 AB forms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Amid stalled seat-sharing talks, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) issued over 70 AB forms, indicating plans to contest independently in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Initial discussions proposed a split of 125 seats for the Ajit Pawar faction and 45 for the Sharad Pawar faction. Frustration over delays has shifted the political landscape significantly.