Disappointed with seat-sharing talks, NCP (SP) issues over 70 AB forms

Amid uncertainty and dissatisfaction over seat-sharing talks, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) issued over 70 AB forms to its candidates on the final day of filing nominations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, signalling its intent to contest independently if negotiations fail, party sources said on Tuesday. Party sources said that by the close of nominations, more than 70 AB forms, required for candidates to contest on the party symbol, had been issued. (HT)

Initially, discussions between the two NCP factions suggested that the Ajit Pawar-led faction would contest 125 seats, while the NCP (SP) would field candidates in 45 wards. However, with no final agreement reached, the Sharad Pawar faction proceeded with issuing authorisation forms.

Party sources said that by the close of nominations, more than 70 AB forms, required for candidates to contest on the party symbol, had been issued. They added that discussions on the alliance formula would continue for the next two to three days.

The move reflected growing frustration within the NCP (SP) over delays and lack of clarity in alliance talks. The issuance of AB forms indicates that the party is preparing for a wider contest across multiple wards to protect its electoral interests.

The development has created a buzz in Pune’s political circles, raising questions over the future of the proposed alliance. While NCP (SP) leaders said channels of communication remain open, Tuesday’s decision has significantly altered the political dynamics ahead of the PMC elections.