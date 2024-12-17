Discontent among Pune dist MLAs over cabinet exclusion 

Following the cabinet expansion on Sunday, some MLAs from Pune and the region have expressed dissatisfaction over being left out. While senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil has accepted the leadership’s decision, Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivtare has openly criticised the lack of dialogue and respect in the selection process. Following the cabinet expansion on Sunday, some MLAs from Pune and the region have expressed dissatisfaction over being left out. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Walse Patil, who was considered a likely candidate for a ministerial position from the Pune district, clarified that the NCP leadership chose to prioritise new faces. Speaking to the media, Walse Patil said, “This time, more MLAs were elected from the ruling parties, and there are limitations on the number of ministerial positions. The party informed me about its decision, and I am not disappointed. I was not involved in discussions between Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, but I respect the decision.”

Walse Patil also dismissed speculation about a formula to rotate ministerial posts after two and a half years, saying, “I am repeatedly clarifying that I am not unhappy with the party’s decision.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivtare, the sole representative of his party from the Pune district, expressed frustration over the cabinet selection process. Shivtare accused the leadership of sidelining him and ignoring MLAs during the decision-making.

“Maharashtra is now behaving like Bihar, with caste equations dominating the allotment of ministerial posts. I didn’t demand a ministerial position but expected respect from the alliance leaders. MLAs were not consulted during this process, which is unacceptable. We are workers, not slaves,” Shivtare said.

He further added, “If the party offers me a ministerial post after two and a half years, I will not accept it. My focus will remain on serving the voters of Purandar and doing justice to those who elected me.”

While Pune district has seen four cabinet births including Ajit Pawar, Chandrakant Patil, Dattatray Bharne, and Madhuri Misal, Pimpri-Chinchwad hasn’t got any share in the cabinet.