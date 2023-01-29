DJ dies in road accident

Pune: A 28-year-old disc jockey (DJ) died after his motorcycle hit a stray dog at the bridge in front of Wadia College on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Kirit Mandalik of Rasta Peth. Police officials said the accident happened early morning when he was returning home from work.

Mandalik was riding home when his bike hit a stray dog that suddenly ran across the road. The motorcycle skidded and he died of head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, said a police official. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.