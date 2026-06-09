Doctor held for molesting Army Lt Col in Dehu Road

A 26-year-old doctor was arrested on Sunday by the Dehu Road police for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman Army lieutenant colonel near the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Mess in Dehu Road Cantonment, officials said on Monday. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, a serving Army lieutenant colonel who resides in the COD residential complex. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Dr Arunkumar Bilgunde, a resident of Dehu Road, was arrested on Sunday and produced before a local court on Monday, police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, a serving Army lieutenant colonel who resides in the COD residential complex, had visited the COD Mess on June 7. At around 9 pm, after leaving the venue, she was walking towards her car parked across the road when the accused allegedly approached her.

Police said Bilgunde allegedly rushed towards the officer, molested her, verbally abused her and threatened her with dire consequences before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, the officer approached the Dehu Road police station and lodged a complaint late on Sunday. Based on her statement, police registered a case under Sections 74, 79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, insulting the modesty of a woman through words or gestures, and criminal intimidation.

Dehu Road police station in-charge Vikram Bansode said, “We have registered a case against the accused. He was arrested and produced before the court. The complainant had come out of the COD Mess and was proceeding towards her parked vehicle when the incident took place.”

Police said the accused’s brother is also an Army doctor and resides in the COD residential complex where the complainant lives. Investigators are verifying the sequence of events and collecting evidence as part of the ongoing probe. The motive behind the alleged act is yet to be established, police said.