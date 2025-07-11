Doctors to go on strike for 24 hours starting 8am on Friday

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter and Maharashtra from Friday will withdraw non-emergency medical services for 24 hours, to protest against the government’s decision to register homeopathic practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). In February 2025, the IMA filed a petition in the Maharashtra High Court against the Maharashtra government’s expected decision. The matter is still pending in court, and a final decision is yet to be taken. However, in such a situation, the government issuing a new order would constitute potential contempt of court, they said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On June 30, the MMC issued a notification, stating the launch of a portal on its website to register homoeopathy (BHMS) doctors who have completed a one-year bridge course (CCMP) in ‘pharmacology’ in a separate register of the council from July 15 this year.

As per IMA doctors, the decision to register homoeopathic practitioners with the MMC is unfair and will jeopardise public health.

Dr Sunil Ingle, president, IMA, Pune Chapter, said on Tuesday (July 8) a representation was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and Resident District Collector Jyoti Kadam.

“If the decision is not withdrawn by the government, then IMA Pune, along with Maharashtra and all allopathic doctors in Pune, will go on a 24-hour strike from 8 am on Friday,” he said.

In February 2025, the IMA filed a petition in the Maharashtra High Court against the Maharashtra government’s expected decision. The matter is still pending in court, and a final decision is yet to be taken. However, in such a situation, the government issuing a new order would constitute potential contempt of court, they said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former state vice-president, IMA, said, the doctors trained in MBBS are fully trained in scientific and evidence-based treatment methods. Whereas, the education of BHMS doctors is completely based on homoeopathy and they do not get scientific education in modern medicines, surgery, or emergency medical management.

“If such doctors are recognised as ‘modern medicine practitioners’, it will lead to confusion amongst ordinary patients. During emergencies, wrong medication, diagnosis, or surgical ignorance will endanger a patient’s life. This will tarnish the image of recognised MBBS doctors,” he added.

According to IMA, the CCMP course is a 1-year bridge course designed for homoeopathic doctors. The course provides a very limited amount of basic knowledge of pharmacology and medicine. The course is in no way equivalent to the average 5.5-year MBBS course, they claim.

Other allopathic doctors’ associations, including Pune Radiology Association, Orthopedic Association Ophthalmic Association, Society of Anaesthesiologists Pune, Pune Radiology and Imaging Association, Indian Pathology Association, Physicians of India, IMA PCB, Association of Otolaryngologists of India (Pune Branch), Pune Obstetric and Gynecological Society Pune, Pune Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Association amongst others have opposed the decision.