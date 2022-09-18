Home / Cities / Pune News / Don’t vote for corrupt politicians: Fadnavis

Don’t vote for corrupt politicians: Fadnavis

pune news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to youngsters in Maharashtra not to vote for corrupt politicians

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to youngsters in Maharashtra not to vote for corrupt politicians. (HT FILE)
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to youngsters in Maharashtra not to vote for corrupt politicians. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to young voters in Maharashtra not to vote for corrupt politicians.

Speaking at the 12th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) - Indian Student Parliament organised by MIT World Peace University, MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG), Pune on Saturday, Fadnavis said, “Youth and citizens should eradicate corruption and stop electing corrupt candidates to break the vicious circle of money and power.”

Fadnavis further said social media is being used to spread false news.

“There are two kinds of universities – educational institutions and social media universities. False news and negativity are being spread through social media platforms. This negativity will never help us to grow as a nation. Youth should perform their duties – small or big – on their ‘Kartavya Path’ and contribute to the development of the country,” said Fadnavis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out