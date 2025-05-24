Dowry-suicide case: Former NCP leader, son sent to police custody till May 28

Ex-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil, who were on the run after being named in dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case involving the former’s daughter-in-law, were arrested from the Swargate area on Friday. Rajendra Hagawane (L) and his son Sushil, who were on the run after being named in dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case involving the former’s daughter-in-law, were arrested from the Swargate area on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The duo was produced in court and given police custody till May 28.

Rajendra Hagawane’s daughter-in-law Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ Bavdhan home in Pune on May 16, after repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands, according to the police.

Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband’s family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding she bring ₹2 crore to purchase land.

Rajendra and Sushil were expelled from the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction following the public outrage after the incident came to light.

An FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections on abetment to suicide and domestic violence has been registered against five family members, including Rajendra.

Vaishnavi’s husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, and sister-in-law Karishma were arrested on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide earlier this week and will be in police custody till May 26.

Duo travelled to 11 locations to evade arrest

The two travelled across 11 locations using various vehicles in a deliberate attempt to evade law enforcement. Their journey spanned areas such as Aundh, Pavana Dam, Vadgaon Maval, Pawna Dam, Alandi, Pusegaon, Pasarani in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, said Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “Six teams were working to locate the duo accused. We have arrested a total of five people in the case.”

A senior police officer from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “The accused travelled from Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and other locations to evade arrest. But our officials were tracking them and finally, they landed in our net on Friday at around 4.30 am.’’

“We have to interrogate both the accused to get more details about where they visited and who helped them,” the official added.

According to police, a day after the death of the Vaishnavi, accused Rajendra and his son were in Aundh. Then they travelled to Vadgaon Maval and Pavana Dam and booked a lodge in Alandi. On May 18, they again went to Vadgaon Maval and later to Pavana dam in a private car. On May 19, they visited a farm of their friend located in Pusegaon in Satara district. On May 19 and May 20, they stayed at a hotel in Koganoli. On May 21, they halted at their friend’s farm and on May 22 while returning to Pune, they were arrested at Swargate.

CCTV footage has emerged showing Rajendra and Sushil along with others dining at a roadside restaurant in Vadgaon Maval, while the police hunt was ongoing.

Anil Kaspate, father of Vaishanvi, said, “When accused are on police radar, how can they easily roam around and enjoy meals in public places?”

Multiple weapons were used to beat victim

During their remand hearing, police informed the court that injury marks were found on Vaishnavi’s body, raising strong suspicion of physical assault prior to her death. Investigators believe multiple weapons may have been used to beat her, one of which — a plastic pipe — was recovered based on information provided by her husband, Shashank.

The investigation further suggests that Rajendra and Sushil Hagawane may have also physically assaulted Vaishnavi. Police say further custodial interrogation is necessary to verify their involvement in the alleged abuse.

Defence lawyer Shivam Nimbalkar said, “Police want to investigate the case thoroughly, they need to find out the role of any others in this case. Police need to seize the dowry items and weapons used in the crime.”

Dowry demand

Rajendra Hagawane did interior design work at his office in Bhukum and allegedly forced Vaishnavi’s father to make the payment for it. The exact details of when the incident took place were not mentioned in the court.

Moreover, police discovered that 51 tolas of gold jewellery, given to Vaishnavi during her wedding, was mortgaged by the accused in a bank in exchange for a loan. Authorities are now probing whether Vaishnavi consented to this mortgage or was coerced into surrendering her gold.

The police also stated that they are investigating whether any additional dowry was demanded or received by the accused in any form.

All angles are being thoroughly examined to ensure justice is served in the case, said police.