DRDO espionage case: Prosecution to begin arguments opposing Kurulkar bail on Oct 16

The special public prosecutor (SPP) of the state government will start his argument on October 16 opposing the bail of jailed defence scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar. Defence scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar. (IDU Twitter)

The former Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) director was arrested by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) in a suspected case of honey trap based on complaint filed by the defence institute.

Dr Kurulkar’s lawyer Rishikesh Ganu completed his arguments in connection with the bail application. He said the prosecution case was related to gadgets, electronic devices, documentary evidence and forensic analysis with reports have been made part of the chargesheet and hence there is no possibility of tampering with the evidence.

Ganu said statements of witnesses have been recorded and his mobile phone has been sent to Gujarat for forensic analysis and there was no chance that any of that can be tampered. Conditions can be levied such as attendance at the police station, not leaving Pune city and like nature which will balance the investigation as well as liberty of the accused. Both the passports have already been seized and there is no possibility of absconding. Ganu relied on various judgments of the Supreme Court during the arguments and concluded the same.

