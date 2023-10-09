Driver killed, 12 others injured as private bus falls into gorge on Old Pune-Chiplun road

PUNE One person died and 12 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in on the Old Pune-Chiplun road fell into a 50-60 feet gorge in Varandha ghat, in Pune district, on Sunday. At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying 13 passengers. (HT PHOTO)

According to Bhor Police, a 17-seater tempo traveller (MH08AP1530) carrying 13 passengers, including the driver, was on its way from Swargate to Chiplun on Saturday night. When the bus was at Varandha Ghat near Shirgaon area, bus driver Kolate lost control of the bus.

The bus veered off the road and plunged into the gorge, near Shirgaon, in Varandha ghat, at around 2:15 am, said police officials from Bhor police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Sanjay Kolate, 30, from Balajinagar in Dhankawadi, who was the driver of the bus.

Police said, Kolate was found dead at a distance of three kilometres from the accident spot. They suspect he may have tried to escape in order to avoid police action.

Shankar Patil, senior police inspector at Bhor police station, said, “The driver may have lost control over the vehicle, which possibly led to the accident.”

”He might have walked at least 3 km and he died due to excessive bleeding and head injuries,’ said Patil. ’

Patil further said an inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact reason behind the accident.

The persons injured include: Subhash Sitaram Kadam, 38, from Pune; Charushila Chittaranjan Patane, 59, from Khed; Andhar Chittaranjan Patane,36, from Khed; Deepak Vitthal Kasar, 57, from Pune; Shubham Vishnu Mate 18 from Dapoli; Vishal Krushna Jangam, 31, from Pune; Amol Ashok Chaughule, 30, from Khed; Ramesh Tukaram Mahadik, 61, from Pune; Karishma Uttam Kambale, 31 from Pune; Rajendra Lala Misal, 37, from Pune; Rahul Mohite, 21, from Pune; Sunil Krushna Bhosale, 55, from Pune.

Out of the injured five were referred to Sassoon General Hospital for further medical treatment and Rajendra Misal has been seriously injured.

As per the complaint filed by Sunil Krushna Bhosale, one of the passengers, a case has been registered at Bhor Police station against bus driver Ajinkya Kolate on Sunday under sections 304 (a),279,337,338,427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is underway.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON